Fisher-Price recalls motion seats because of fire hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 motion seats because they present a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was announced Tuesday, October 24th and Fisher-Price urging consumers to stop using them immediately. The company has received 36 reports of the seats overheating, one which resulted in a fire within the motor housing.

The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing. The following model numbers are affected: “CMR35,” “CMR36,” “CMR37,” “DYH22,” and “CMR39.”

Fisher-Price is offering a refund for the seats. Call 800-432-5437 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or click here for information on how to get your refund.