Day Two of Hallo-week sends the GMQC Crew out on an Adventure

On Monday, October 23rd, News 8’s Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Eric Sorensen left the station, and headed out on an adventure for GMQC’s 3rd Annual Hallo-week. We showed off their fun on Wednesday, October 25th.

The crew first headed to Country Corner in Alpha, Illinois where they got to test out the awesome Pumpkin Blaster, having fun from the minute they arrived.

Watch below, as the crew gets to test out the Pumpkin Blaster themselves.

From there, Angie, Jon and Eric went to Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley, Illinois.

The three of them were able to test out the new Zip Line, that everyone in the family can enjoy. Watch as they took solo runs, and even had a fun competition.

If you would like to try these out yourself.

Country Corner is located off US Highway 150 in Alpha, Illinois. They are opened Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are also opened Sunday's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Corn Crib Nursery is also on U-S Highway 150. They are open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.