Bandits win two post season awards

Posted 10:56 pm, October 25, 2017

The Quad Cities River bandits won their third Midwest League Championship in seven year back in September.  Now the front office has been awarded two awards from Ballpark Digest.  The Bandits won best ball park improvements and best charity work.  The two awards are connected as the improvements were for the new rides at Modern Woodmen and the money from those rides were donated to charity.