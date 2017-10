Drivers heading into Iowa are backed up on the I-74 Bridge.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 25th, a blockage in the left lane was causing drivers to slow down as they headed across.

Just before 7 a.m. Iowa Department of Transportation cameras were showing vehicles backing up beyond 12th Avenue.

Around 7:30 a.m. the Iowa DOT confirmed that the backup had cleared. Cameras showed vehicles moving freely once again.

