Upgrades continue for Rock Island-Milan School District

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The are more upgrades on the way for the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The district will use the $1.7 million in new sales tax revenue to continue projects started this year, including work on the exterior and roofs of several buildings.

The money will also be used to pay for more security at one of the district's elementary schools.

At Tuesday night's board meeting, the school board discussed using that new money for similar projects next year.

A study in 2014 showed the district needs $1.5 million per year to maintain facilities.