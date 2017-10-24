The Midwest Writing Center receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $500 for the September Three Degree Guarantee to the the Midwest Writing Center.

Accepting the check was Ryan Collins from the Midwest Writing Center.

The Midwest Writing Center, now located in the Bucktown Center for the Arts in downtown Davenport, Iowa, has operated as a place of retreat for writers since 1973. The center, founded by Illinois writers David R. Collins and Evelyn Witter, serves a variety of different functions. It is a reception place for book signings and workshops and a meeting place for book clubs, writing groups and readings of both established and emerging writers. It also is a display area for local writing collections and a reference library with reference books and computers available for use, with a special project book publication. Since its establishment, the Midwest Writing Center has nurtured events including the annually-held Mississippi Valley Poetry Contest, Susan K. Collins Chapbook Contest, Great River Writers Retreat, Poetry Residency and Children’s Literature Festival.

If you would like to learn more about the Midwest Writing Center, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.