Teen shot in west Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport teen was shot during a robbery and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 24, police said.

The 16-year-old boy, who police are not identifying by name, was allegedly shot around 1:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rockingham Road Tuesday, according to a media release. Police said the investigation reveals the shooting was connected to a robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.