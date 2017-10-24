Quad City River Bandits celebrate alumni players in the World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Quad City Houston Astros fans have another reason to cheer on their team during game one of the World Series, Tuesday, October 24.

Out of the 25 players on the Major League team, eight are Quad City River Bandits alumni.

“It’s definitely kind of neat to see the progression of players and we’re actually benefiting from them. A couple of the players played for our championship. (They) were injury players that were playing here and now they are on the championship for the Astros,” says River Bandits General Manager, Andrew Chesser.

Former Bandit players, now playing for the Houston Astros include 2013 first draft pick Carlos Correa.

He helped the Bandits beat the Indiana, South Bend Silver Hawks in the Midwestern League Championship four years ago.

"Carlos Correa was the best player I`ve ever seen,you kind of knew he was something special,” says Chesser.

The River Bandits also has an alumnus playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Josh Fields.

Bandits staff plan to fly to Houston to cheer on their Major League affiliate in game three on Thursday.

Right now, they are still working out the details to host an official watch party in Downtown Davenport in time for game two in California.

