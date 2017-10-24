Quad Cities Crime Stoppers unveils new app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- There's a new way for the Quad Cities community to submit crime tips.

It comes in the form of a new app called "P3 Tips."

The free app allows users to give police information on recent crime while remaining anonymous. The app also lists wanted fugitives who may have a bounty.

Crime Stoppers Detective Jon Leach says it's a new, creative way to receive tips.

"We just don't have the officers available on the street all the time so any help we can get from the community is huge," said Leach.

Tipsters can also use an anonymous Crime Stoppers phone number or website to submit information.