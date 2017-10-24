× Multiple shots fired at Sterling home, two blocks away from elementary school

STERLING, Illinois — A home just two blocks south of an elementary school was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire, according to police.

Four to five shots were fired at a home in the 800 block of West 14th Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday, October 23rd, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department. That home is two blocks south of Washington Elementary School.

Investigators said someone who has not yet been identified got out of a vehicle and shot at the home. Nobody was home at the time.

There have been no injuries reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.