Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A man is getting help to make his home move-in ready.

MidAmerica Basement Systems presented Zach and his two-year-old son a $10,000 check. The money will be used to fix the foundation in his home. That job would typically cost about $15,000.

WQAD News 8 partnered with the company for the sweepstakes giveaway.