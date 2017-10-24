Man attacks employees at Orion haunted house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois -- Things took a scary turn after an attack at an Illinois haunted house.

Police say employees at the "Torment at Twelve Hundred" attraction were scaring haunted house-goers over the weekend when Michael Howell "freaked out," kicking one girl in the knee and punching two others.

The haunted house owners say employees are required to stay at least three feet away from customers but that a security guard is always on scene.

Howell was charged with aggravated battery. His bond is set at $30,000.