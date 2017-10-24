Man accused in SouthPark Mall kidnapping in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - A man accused of stabbing and kidnapping a shopper outside of SouthPark Mall made a brief court appearance Tuesday, and asked the judge if he would be compensated if he prepared his own legal defense.

Floyd May, 61, was frustrated because his preliminary hearing was continued for two weeks because his attorney was not present.

"I am disappointed." he told the judge.

"I haven't seen anyone since I've been locked up," he said, then asked the judge if she could perhaps be his attorney.

"Is it true that I would be compensated for any kind of legal or anything I need to prepare my case?" he asked.

May is accused of kidnapping a Missouri woman at knife-point earlier this month, while she attempted to go into the mall to buy vitamins.

She was stabbed in the arm with a large butcher knife and required 24 stitches.

She says she was able to escape by surprising May with a Glock 380 she had concealed in the console of her truck.

May had told her he had recently been released from a mental health facility and had been in prison in the past.

A new court date has been set for November 7. May is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond.