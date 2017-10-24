× Judge overturns city council’s decision to remove Muscatine Mayor

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A judge has ruled in favor of Mayor Diana Broderson.

The Muscatine City Council voted to remove Mayor Broderson back in May of this year, but a judge has ruled to overturn that decision.

Mayor Broderson was reinstated about a month after the council’s move to impeach her and she had been waiting for the final ruling in her appeal ever since that day.

The ruling comes just two weeks before Election Day.

This is a developing story.