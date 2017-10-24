× Dixon Police investigate armed robbery

DIXON, Illinois — Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, police say a lone gunman entered Brothers Flooring, located in the 1400 block of North Galena Avenue in Dixon, and demanded money.

According to the Dixon Police Department, the man showed the employee a pistol and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The subject is described as a white male, about six feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie with jeans, and a black mask and gloves.

Dixon Police are asking for help from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen something. Anyone present or with information regarding the identity of the robber is encouraged to call the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers may remain anonymous.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.