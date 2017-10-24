Burlington man facing first degree arson charge

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man has been charged with first degree arson after police were called to a scene where someone was making threats.

It was just after 4 p.m. on Monday, October 23rd when officers were called to the 1600 block of South 10th Street, “regarding a male resident making threats,” according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

Responding officers found that the house had been set on fire and they started investigating in conjunction with the Burlington Fire Department, the statement said.

Investigators said it was determined that 23-year-old Benjamin Joseph Wilson had set the home on fire, according to the statement. He was charged with first degree arson. He was held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center awaiting a court appearance.

There were no reported injuries.