Briefly warming up before this weekend's cool down

No doubt, it was a very chilly Tuesday! Winds will be relaxing tonight around 5-10 mph, and some clouds will be clearing out as well. Lows will drop into the mid 30s by Wednesday morning.

A few sprinkles aren’t out of the question on Wednesday morning, mainly northeast of the Quad Cities. By the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warming back up into the 50s. We will get a touch warmer by Thursday afternoon as highs reach the low 60s.

However, the 60s won’t last long at all! Temperatures will plummet by Friday with highs only in the 40s. On top of that, it’s going to be very windy. Saturday will be even cooler with highs in the low 40s, and it’s possible we could see a few flurries and sprinkles. We’ll remain in the 40s by Sunday, but overnight lows may fall below freezing. This will give us our best chance at the season’s first freeze.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham