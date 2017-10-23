Y Quad Cities rowers shatter records at Boston regatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- Y Quad Cities rowers broke records this weekend while competing at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, which featured over 10,500 competitors from 30 different countries.

Two Pleasant Valley students, sophomore Delaney Evans and senior Caroline Sharis, won the women's youth double by a record margin of 43.2 seconds. Their winning time shattered the previous record, set in 2010 by Sharis' older sister, Elizabeth, by 71.8 seconds.

A second junior duo, made up of sophomores Taylor English and Emma Mask, from Pleasant Valley finished third, less than 10 seconds behind the Dutch national champions.

Elizabeth Sharis was part of the Stanford University eight that placed second in the college division of the open championship eights, while recent Davenport Assumption grad Annie Phillips competed with the Boston University crew that placed second in the championship lightweight eights.

Dr. Peter Sharis, the Y Quad Cities rowers coach, won his 12th Head of the Charles title as his masters 40+ crew won by 16 seconds.