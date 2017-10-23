TPC Deere Run hosts ‘Birdies for the Brave’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- TPC Deere Run Golf Club is raising money for wounded veterans and military families.

More than 80 golfers teamed up with 25 active military from the Rock Island Arsenal today as part of "Birdies for the Brave," a PGA Tour event held at golf courses across the country.

The event, which started back in 2004, has been held at TPC Deere Run for 17 years, raising just over $25,000.

"It started back in 2004 with Phil Mickelson wanting to be involved with the military, so he decided to donate 100 dollars for every birdie he made that year and then 500 for every eagle he made," said TPC Deere Run General Manager Todd Hajduk. "That morphed into what we have today."

All proceeds go to 11 non-profit military homefront groups throughout the country.