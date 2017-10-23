Rock Island takes a 3rd and decisive game 3 27-25 to best United Township 2 games to 1.
Rocks edge U.T. in postseason opener
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Rocks roll in Regional opener
-
Quad City schools kick off student attendance challenge
-
Rocks race past Moline for WB6 victory
-
Illinois tax changes strip millions from schools, Rock Island County and more
-
-
Moline Volleyball sweeps rival Rock Island
-
Rock Island falls to Joliet West in Regional Championship
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation steps up during Illinois stalemate
-
Moline Volleyball bests rival U.T.
-
-
Dozens braved rainy chilly weather for Trunk or Treat event
-
Rock Island County leaders send Snowstar proposal back down for improvements, approve plans for Loud Thunder
-
Rock Island Grand Prix racers remember Travis DeVriendt, lost life from suicide