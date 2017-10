Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- An art movement known as "yarn bombing" is exploding across the area.

An artist and her team from Ohio were brought in by Augustana College to wrap trees with colorful Nylon yarn. The team held a series of workshops in August with knitting groups, students, and other community members to create the bright circles.

Now, the groups are spending the week wrapping trees at locations like Augustana.

The yarn is made to last up to four years and is environmentally safe.