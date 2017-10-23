× Multiple bodies pulled from the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Four bodies were recovered from the Missouri River near Sioux City over the weekend in two separate incidences.

One of the incidences involves a family of three reported missing on Monday, Oct. 16. Police divers recovered a car that witnesses said had been driven off a road into the water near Larsen Park on Oct. 16.

Dangerous water conditions hampered the search. On Saturday a diver battling a current in 20 feet of water found the car several hundred feet downstream from where it had gone in. The diver hooked the car to a winch so it could be brought to shore.

Police have not identified the bodies, but they are believed to be those of the missing family.

On Sunday, officials recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned at the Sioux City Marina.

Police say the man had been acting bizarre at the marina early Sunday morning, but officers sent there couldn’t find him.

Around 10 a.m. a person working on a boat heard a splash and soon found the man in the marina’s Missouri River water. The person unsuccessfully tried to help the man, who slipped beneath the surface.

A dive team member eventually found the body. Police say the body was that of 34-year-old Allen Clay, who lived in Sioux City.