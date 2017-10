MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a felony theft at Super Wash in Moline.

The incident occurred on September 21st.

Police say the man is also a suspect in a series of similar thefts in Iowa and Ohio.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

You can see all pictures of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle below.