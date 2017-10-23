× Midwest’s first sticking snow happens this week

Good morning!

Temperatures will be up and down and up and down this week. The first shot of cold air will mean widespread 40s for high temperatures Tuesday afternoon, along with a few flakes of snow possible across Northeastern Iowa and Southwestern Minnesota. Even though there could be some slushy raindrops here, nothing will stick.

By Thursday evening, a more potent cold front arrives in the Upper Midwest…the coldest we’ve seen since April!

It will even be cold enough for snow to accumulate from Northern Minnesota, through Northern Wisconsin, and into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There’s a small chance we could even get a dusting of snow into Northeastern Iowa and South-Central Wisconsin.

It’s that time of year, I suppose! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

