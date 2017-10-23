Mazoloa and Hy-Vee: Sesame soy seared cauliflower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Mazola Corn Oil and Hy-Vee are teaming up to bring you some healthy recipes during WQAD News 8 at 11.

Hy-Vee dietician Heather Kearney joined Angie on Monday, Oct. 23 to put together a tasty sesame soy seared cauliflower side dish.

To see the ingredients and cooking instructions, see the info below or visit Mazola's website.

Sesame Soy Seared Cauliflower

Yield: 6 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 to 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 large head cauliflower, cored and broken into 2-inch florets

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Optional: chopped parsley, cilantro or green onions



Instructions:

Heat oils in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until lightly browned, stirring occasionally to coat with oil mixture.

Add soy sauce, quickly stir to coat and cover with a tight fitting lid. Remove pan from heat and allow to stand for 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley if desired and serve immediately.