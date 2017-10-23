× Illinois man accused of sexual assault arrested in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — An Illinois man wanted in connection with a child sexual assault investigation was taken into custody on Monday morning in Ames, Iowa.

Esau Ancheyta Hernandez, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a home near Hebron, Illinois on October 13th. According to officials, Hernandez allegedly fled the home when confronted by the child’s family.

After following a lead that Hernandez was in Ames, officers from the Ames Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and apprehend the suspect at a home in the 100 block of Campus Avenue.

Hernandez is awaiting extradition proceedings in the Story County Jail.