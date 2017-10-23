Hearing postponed for man at the center of last week’s manhunt in Atkinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS -- The Massachusetts man accused of shooting at police and leading them on a manhunt in Atkinson, Ill. appeared in court today for the first time.

The hearing was supposed to be Shaun Taylor's preliminary hearing but Taylor and his attorney requested that it be postponed.

Officials say the 26 year old ran from police after a traffic stop and shot at a trooper multiple times. There were no injuries reported.

Taylor is charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The hearing has been rescheduled for next month.