MOLINE, Illinois -- The Moline Public Library kicked off an effort today to raise funds for library programs and services.

Friends of the Moline Public Library are selling raffle tickets and have over sixty donated items to auction off. The group is able to gift the library over $30,000 each year because of their fundraising efforts.

The fundraiser will last all week, with raffle winners chosen on Saturday, October 28.