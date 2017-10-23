× Crews respond to fatal crash on IL-81 near Lynn Center

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that took place on Illinois 81 at I-74 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, a passenger van exited I-74 and turned east onto Illinois 81 when it was struck by a westbound semi. Officials say the semi was unable to stop and struck the front driver’s side of the van.

The driver of the van was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Cambridge and Osco Fire, and the Henry County Coroner’s office all responded to the scene.

The ramp from I-74 east to Illinois 81 and the west lane of Illinois 81 have been closed for reconstruction and recovery efforts.