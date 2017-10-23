Cordova man makes it to finals on ABC show “The Toy Box”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, ILLINOIS-- Bob Windt will tell you everything you need to know about his hovercraft.

The 75-year-old retired aeronautical engineer has had an interest in designing his own toys for more than 50 years.

He teaches students in the Quad City community how to build some of his inventions through an educational program for churches homeschooled kids.

“Probably the biggest thing I get out of it is that I get to help kids become creative to use their imaginations,” says Windt.

Right now, he's best known for the hovercraft he designed for kids on the television show, "The Toy Box."

The new show, produced by ABC, is a competition between inventors all over the country.

Last year's winners walked away with a $100,000 cash prize and a manufacturing contract with Mattel. The winning toy will be sold in Toys "R" Us stores around the country.

Show producers contacted Windt over the summer but, at first, he was hesitant to compete.

"When they first called me, I thought 'this thing is silly,' other people have been working on years with their stuff,” says Wendt.

He soon changed his mind and is now competing in the shows final rounds.

He says his 12-year battle with cancer has motivated him to embrace the chance to leave a legacy.

"When you know that your end is a little bit closer you try to finish what you think you should have finished,” he says.

The next episode of "The Toy Box" will air Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The season finale will air sometime in December.