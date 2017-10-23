× A blast of cool air arrives just in time for Tuesday

We made it to the 60s this Monday afternoon, but a big cool down is on the way tonight! After a cold front passes through, winds will really pick up out of the northwest, and we’ll likely have some gusts over 30 MPH. Temperatures will be falling into the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Don’t expect to be much warmer on Tuesday! Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s with that breezy northwest wind. The cloud cover will stick around, and we’ll see a few passing showers.

A brief warm up is in store by Wednesday and Thursday as we get back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Take advantage of those sunny and warmer days while you can… another blast of cool air will arrive by the weekend. We’ll be back in the mid 40s on Friday and Saturday with more cloud cover. Lows may be getting around freezing.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham