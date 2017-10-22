× Ready for a nice chill? Two rounds of cool air arrive this week

Our cool Sunday afternoon will give way to a chilly Sunday night. Cloud cover will gradually clear out, and lows will drop into the low 40s. Patchy fog is also possible.

Some sunshine will kick off our Monday morning, but some cloud cover will return in the afternoon. A few showers are possible as well as a cold front passes through during the day. Highs will top out near 60. After the front passes, get ready for a blast of cool air! A northwest wind will really pick up Monday night into Tuesday, and highs will likely only be in the upper 40s. On top of that, it will be cloudy with a few showers.

We’ll briefly warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine in the picture. Expect the upper 50s on Wednesday and the mid 60s by Thursday.

However, another blast of chilly air moves in by Friday and the upcoming weekend! Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows are likely to be around freezing. We’ll be keeping a close eye for our frost and freeze potential… stay tuned!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham