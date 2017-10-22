Man in critical condition after his car collides with a train in West Liberty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa-- A man is in critical condition in Iowa City after his car was hit by a train in West Liberty, Iowa.

Police say the accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. That's when police responded to a car versus an Iowa Interstate train on the 200 block of North Calhoun.

The car was pushed along by the train for about two blocks coming to rest on the north side of Prairie Street.

The driver of the car, an adult man, was the only one in the car.

Police say he was extricated by the West Liberty Fire department and ambulance service using the JAWS of life. The man was then flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals in critical condition.

The West Liberty Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, West Liberty Fire and Ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation. The crash happened at an intersection with working flashing red crossing lights.