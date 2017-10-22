Halloween takes over Bettendorf Family Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Princesses, Harry Potter's, Iron Man's, and Ghosts took over the Bettendorf Family Museum for some ghoulish fun.

The Annual Scarecrow Shenanigans event brought dozens out on October 22nd.

Kids and their families came in costumes and participated in a variety of Halloween themed activities.

The activities included a Haunted bounce house, glow in the dark Jack-o-Latern craft room, and making your own witch's brew.

This spooky family friendly event is a tradition going on almost 30 years now.