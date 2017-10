Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- The light drizzle and chilly weather didn't stop kids from getting some halloween treats ahead of schedule.

The 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event brought out all kinds of ghoulish fun.

People parked in the Two Rivers Church in Rock Island to give out candy from the trunks of their cars.

Organizers say it provides a safe alternative to trick or treating.

Kids got a chance to play pumpkin games like pumpkin bowling and pumpkin ring toss.