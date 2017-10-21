Trump plans to release 3,000 classified Kennedy documents: what will they tell us about his assassination?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- We may soon have new information about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump tweeted today that he will allow thousands of classified government documents to be released that could reveal new details on the assassination of Kennedy.

The documents were kept secret... until now. A 1992 law known as "The John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act" required more than 3,000 previously-classified documents be made public by the law's 25th anniversary. That's this coming Thursday, October 26th, 2017.

The only person who can prevent the release of the documents is President Trump, who still has the power to withhold any or all documents he believes could endanger U.S. Intelligence, law enforcement, or the military.

Scholars and historians who have studied the assassination do not think the documents will lead to any bombshell discoveries, but the anticipated release still has them buzzing.

"I applaud the fact that President Trump is releasing these documents," presidential historian Douglas Brinkley says. "Historians have wanted the release done for a while. What happened with the assassination of John F. Kennedy is still, parts of it, a mystery."

One of those mysteries is assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies.

Oswald said he went to get visas to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, but historians think there may be more to that story. They believe the new documents may hold the answers.

In all, the National Archives will release 3,000 never-before-seen documents Thursday, and 30,000 documents that were previously released, but only in part.