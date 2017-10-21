Sterling Newman runs past Riverdale.
Sterling Newman goes 9-0 for second straight year
-
Sterling Newman runs past Princeton
-
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
-
Sterling Newman runs past Kewanee
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
Sterling Newman stays perfect after win over Fulton
-
-
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season
-
Sterling Newman continues their success on the road
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman
-
Rockridge runs past Riverdale to go 3-0
-
Sterling Newman looks to speed up the game
-
-
Sterling rolls to 9-0 regular season finish
-
Sterling beast rival Geneseo
-
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated