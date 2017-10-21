St. Ambrose hosts music and art gala to highlight Korean culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- St. Ambrose is teaming up with Korean musicians from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and artists to celebrate Korean culture.

It's a part of the school's annual cultural globalization events.

Political Science professor, Duk Kim, Ph.D, says the platform of art and music is key to start a bigger conversation about rising tensions between the United States and Korea.

Last Thursday North Korea issued another threat against the United States pushing the two nations closer towards a declaration of nuclear war.

Kim talked about the direct impact this has towards the small but growing Korean community in the Quad Cities.

"This is one of the most intensified moments... A lot of people have relatives in South Korea and if anything goes wrong lives are at risk so we have to be concerned about their safety," says Kim.

Kim says there are at least 300 Korean people living in the Quad Cities.