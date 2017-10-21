× Showers and storms will roll through tonight… a few may be strong

What a stellar Saturday! We warmed up into the upper 70s, but it may get a bit bumpy late Saturday evening into Sunday. A cold front will be approaching us late this evening, bringing a line of showers and storms. A few storms may be on the strong side, with the best chance west of the Mississippi River. We’ll be seeing the threat for some gusty winds and heavy rain. As these storms move eastward, they’ll continue to weaken. Only a few showers will be left by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s around the sunrise.

We really won’t warm up much at all on Sunday thanks to that front. Highs will struggle to reach 60 with the cloud cover during the afternoon.

More sunshine returns on Monday, and we’ll warm up into the mid 60s. However, a nice chill arrives on Tuesday! Highs will tumble into the low 50s with a few showers here and there. The 50s will stick around for Wednesday as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham