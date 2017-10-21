Moline Volleyball claims share of Western Big 6 Title

Moline needed to beat Quincy in order to have a share of the Western Big 6 Title.  The Maroons would win game 1, 25-23, then fall in game 2 by that same score.  Moline then won game 3, 25-18 to finish 9-1 the conference sharing the championship with Quincy.