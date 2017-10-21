Kewanee beats Monmouth-Roseville for 5th win of the season.
Kewanee wins to become playoff eligible
-
Geneseo wins close game over Morris
-
A-Town wins 5th game to become playoff eligible
-
Kewanee picks up second win of the year
-
Kewanee improves to 3-3 on the year
-
Monmouth-Roseville cruises past Sherrard
-
-
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
Bureau Valley wins a shootout game over Monmouth-Roseville
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
West central keeps playoff hopes alive
-
Monmouth-Roseville picks up first win of the year
-
-
Morrison stays perfect win road win
-
Score Preview- Galesburg looks to build on record setting season
-
Mercer County holds off Monmouth United