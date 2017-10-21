Here are the pairing for the first round of the Illinois High School Football Playoffs. Dates and time will be updated when available.

Class 1A

#16 Toulon (Stark County) (5-4) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), TBA

#9 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (7-2) at #8 Milledgeville (7-2), TBA

#13 Cuba [North Fulton Coop] (6-3) at #4 Stockton (7-2), TBA

#15 Orangeville (5-4) at #2 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (8-1), TBA

#11 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2), TBA

Class 2A

#16 Aurora (A. Christian) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (9-0), TBA

#13 Rockford (R. Christian) (5-4) at #4 Orion (7-2), TBA

#12 Aledo (Mercer County) (5-4) at #5 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA

#10 Savanna (West Carroll) (6-3) at #7 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (7-2), TBA

#14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1), TBA

#11 Chicago (Marshall) (6-3) at #6 Knoxville (7-2), TBA

Class 3A

#15 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), TBA

Class 4A

#12 Kewanee (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morris (7-2), TBA

#15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Raby) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

#14 Geneseo (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Class 5A

#15 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #2 Sterling (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Class 7A

#18 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #15 Moline (H.S.) (7-2), TBA