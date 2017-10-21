Alleman drops regular season finale, finishing the year at 5-4.
Alleman falls to Bloom Township
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman FB, Bettendorf VB, Trump vs NFL, FCA
-
Alleman drops first WB6 game to Quincy
-
Alleman eager to get back on track
-
Alleman posts big win over United Township.
-
Alleman wins two duals at RI Tennis Invite
-
-
Alleman Volleyball bests United Township
-
Alleman wins the battle of Rock Island
-
Week 4 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Rock Falls!
-
United Township Score Preview- “New” Era for Panthers
-
Ridgewood Spartans Create Unique Grand Finale For The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally Season
-
-
United Township falls to LaSalle-Peru at home
-
Highlights from Bettendorf and Week #8 of GMQC’s “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally”
-
United Township falls to 1-1 on the season