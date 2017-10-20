× The Eric Factor: I need your climate change input

I am embarking on a long-term project that focuses on climate change and how we make our conclusions on it. In order to focus on what’s important, I need to understand where the public stands. The following poll will exist on our website for only one week. While I know it is unscientific, the poll will give a baseline to where our audience resides. There are no wrong answers and if you’re willing to discuss your thoughts in person or learn more, please let me know at the end. That will be a big part of this project.

Thank you so much!

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Would you like to take part in a discussion on climate change with me?

Thank you for participating.