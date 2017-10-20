× Rainfall on track for the later half of the weekend… Brief chill next week, too

What a fabulous stretch of weather we’ve seen this week!! In fact, these Friday night football games this season have enjoyed some of the finest weather in years!! And tonight will be no different as you can see with the temperatures above. Fair to partly cloudy skies will be in order tonight with overnight lows only dropping in the upper 50s.

Clouds will be increasing in coverage through Saturday as a front moves in from the west. Winds will remain persistent out of the south allowing temperatures to warm well into the 70s. I’m still looking at the rainfall to arrive Saturday night before ending sometime mid-morning on Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonal for Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Low to mid 60s will be common on Monday before a stronger front rushes in on Tuesday sending highs plummeting into the low to mid 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

