Outdoor plans? Here’s when it will rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BBQ Alert is in effect today! That's because it's going to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 75-80 degree range. This evening will be warm for Friday Night Football. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. We will have a wind out of the south 10-20 mph.

A few showers may dot the skies Saturday morning with most of the day ending up dry. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the middle 70s, even with plenty of cloud cover. Showers and a few rumbles are likely after midnight Saturday night, lasting through mid-morning Sunday.

So, most of the rain showers will dot the skies in the morning. Small chance on Saturday morning. Bigger chance Sunday morning. As far as Sunday temperatures? It will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen