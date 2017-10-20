NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Pumpkin Treats For Your Halloween Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard to believe, but Halloween is less than two weeks away! So for the next two weeks, our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment is going to focus on some creative ways you can celebrate.

First up, let's talk pumpkins. I found a dessert and a drink you can make with just a few simple ingredients that will be a hit at your upcoming Halloween party.

The dessert is these Pumpkin Rice Krispie Treats from the blog, Cincy Shopper. Find out how to make them by clicking the video above.

The drink is a version of Pumpkin Juice, made famous from the Harry Potter books. I found this recipe on a blog called Favorite Family Recipes. You can make this for kids or you can add a special ingredient (see video below) to turn this juice into a cocktail:

NEXT WEEK on Nailed It Or Failed It - two creative ways to make your house the best on the block when it comes to Trick or Treating!