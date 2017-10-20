Mystery smell leads to emergency response at steel plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTERNDORF, Iowa -- The area surrounding Sivyer Steel this afternoon was filled with emergency crews from several departments but the situation looked worse than it actually was, according to a Sivyer Steel official.

The same official reported that rain from earlier this week mixed with a barrel of material used in the company's melting process, eliciting a reaction. The barrel began to smolder and give off a strange odor, so emergency crews were called as a precaution.

The barrel was isolated and workers, who had earlier been evacuated, were able to return to the building.

There were no injuries reported.