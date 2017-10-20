× Muscatine man admits firing into group of people last July

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man arrested after allegedly shooting another man several times at the intersection of 6th and Linn Streets last July pleaded guilty to willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, Oct. 20.

Sebastian R. Perales, 20 admitted firing several rounds into a group of people standing at the intersection on July 27. At least one bullet struck Trinidad Santos-Salas, 36. Santos-Salas suffered a broken arm as a result of the attack.

Perales is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.