More than $200M in spending cut from Illinois budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration has outlined more than $200 million in cuts it will make to the new state budget, including to human services, agriculture programs and transportation.

The cuts were presented in materials Rauner’s budget office gave to the four legislative caucuses.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago says the cuts include $89 million to human services programs, including autism services, after school programming and immigrant and refugee services. Other cuts include $85 million to the Illinois Department of Transportation, $41 million to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and $21 million to the Department of Agriculture.

Rauner’s administration says more cuts will need to be made, because the budget is still $1.5 billion out of balance.